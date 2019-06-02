UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Candidates rate paper extremely difficult, mentor says ‘toughest in five years’

UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Candidates, who appeared for the annual Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday termed the preliminary exam “tougher” than last year.

“The History portion of the paper was hard to crack, while the Economics portion consisting of questions from Money Multiplier and Poverty Line called for detailed knowledge.” Archana Ghosh, who appeared for the exam said. However, the Current Affair section was relatively easy, she added.

Nitin Agarwal, another civil services aspirant said that the paper was conceptual in design and reiterated that the Economics portion was tough this year. “Hardly two to three per cent of the questions on History could be attempted,” said the 25-year-old IT professional, who is expecting around 90 marks.

Meanwhile, Rahul Saroj who aims at cracking the coveted exam said that CSAT was relatively easy and scoring. “The paper 1 was moderate, while questions on History and Economics were quite difficult to answer,” Saroj said.

Experts on various subjects of CSE also rated the paper to be difficult calling several questions to be unexpected. Ramendra Barman, a CSE mentor said, “This year, the paper was quite unexpected and was the toughest in the last five years. Every section was difficult apart from the Polity. The questions on History were beyond expectations, apart from Economics and a portion of General Studies made students nervous,” the teacher added.

Sherry A Singh, Head Civils, Career Launcher said, “This year too, UPSC lived up to its reputation among students of being the ‘Unpredictable service commission’. In GS Paper-I, over 50 questions were from Current Affairs, Geography and Environment. Traditional topics like Polity were not difficult and relatively easy. While History gave a huge surprise as many questions were asked and were quite difficult.”

“Broadly speaking, the level of difficulty has increased and this will have an effect on the cut-off marks as well. There could be a 2-3 points drop from 105.3 marks, which was the cut-off for Prelims 2017. However this year the passing marks will be more than the 2018 cut-off, which was 98,” the expert added.

Regarding paper 2 or CSAT, Singh said, “It had some changes in the pattern of the Verbal (English) Section. The quant and reasoning sections followed almost the last year’s pattern. Those candidates who could use question selection strategies could ease the solving process. Interestingly, this year there was no Data Interpretation question. But there were some questions which required visual reasoning. Overall the level of difficulty was moderate which means that difficulty increased slightly as compared to last year.”

Over one lakh candidates appeared for the prelims examination which was conducted in two sessions across India to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other Class-I posts in the various departments of the Central Government.

