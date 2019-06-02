UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Candidates rate paper as tough, check detail analysis
UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 LIVE Updates: Over one lakh candidates appeared for the prelims examination that is being conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon today.
UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted the civil services prelims examination (CSE) 2019 on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Every year, nearly eight lakh students appear for the recruitment exam which is held to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other such posts in the various departments of the Central Government.
Over one lakh candidates are appearing for the prelims examination that is being conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon today. To help candidates reach examination centers on time, metro train services began from 6 am on all corridors.
The candidates will have to produce the printout of their UPSC CSE e-admit card, an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card at the exam venue. These documents are required for verification — without which no one will be allowed to enter the test centre.
Kerala woman with rare bone disorder appears for UPSC exam with oxygen cylinder
A rare bone disorder coupled with a respiratory condition requiring external oxygen support has not deterred 24-year-old Latheesha Ansari of Kottayam from setting her eyes on the highly coveted civil services. On Sunday, she appeared for the Preliminary Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission here, on a wheelchair and an oxygen cylinder beside her.
Latheesha, who was diagnosed with ‘type II Osteogenesis Imperfecta’, (brittle bone disease) after birth also suffers from pulmonary hypertension since over a year due to which she needs an oxygen cylinder always beside her for respiratory needs.
Sherry A Singh, Head Civils, Career Launcher said, "This year too, UPSC lived up to its reputation among students of being the 'Unpredictable service commission'. In GS Paper-I, most of the questions were from Current Affairs [ over 50] , Geography and Environment. Traditional topics like Polity were not difficult and relatively easy. While History gave a huge surprise as many questions were asked and were quite difficult."
UPSC CSE prelims 2019: Teachers rated the paper as difficult
The teachers have also rated the paper as difficult. Ramendra Barman, a Civil service mentor said, "This year, the paper was quite unexpected and was the toughest in the last five years. Every sections were difficult apart from the Polity."
"The questions on History is beyond expectations, apart from Economics and a portion of General Studies made students cry."
Candidates rated the paper as moderate
Another aspirant, Rahul Saroj said, "The paper 1 was moderate, with questions on History and Economics were quite difficult to handle." The candidate is expecting marks between 55 to 56.
Meanwhile, Saroj rated the paper on CSAT easy, saying, "The paper on CSAT was relatively easy, and a good marks can be expected."
UPSC Civil Services (CSE) prelims conclude, check paper analysis
The civil service prelims examination was concluded on Sunday, June 2. The candidates who had appeared in the examination rated the paper as difficult.
Archana Ghosh, an UPSC aspirant said, "The History portion was hard to crack. The Economics portion consisting questions on Money Multiplier and Poverty Line needs a detail knowledge of the students." "Apart from History and Economics, the Current Affair part was relatively easy," the aspirant added.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Practise mock test papers
One of the most important steps in cracking IAS prelims is taking regular mock tests. These tests help in revision and boost confidence before the actual examination. Regular tests are also very helpful in improving speed and accuracy while avoiding negative marking.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Importance of current affairs
It is not an exaggeration to say that current affairs form the bedrock of the UPSC question paper. In the last few years, there have been several questions based on current events and students should make efforts to relate their curriculum with current affairs for easier understanding and retention. For instance, if a certain topic/event is regularly in the news, candidates need to be thoroughly aware of all the important information pertaining to it.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Do not worry about prelims score
Do not worry about prelims score: Do not worry about the prelims scores. It does not matter even if you top the prelims. These marks are not added to the final score. For prelims have a mindset of cruise missiles, that is, ‘fire and forget’. Move on from prelims as soon as possible. Forums and discussion boards are full of people discussing how did it go. Sure, do spend a couple of days analysing the exam, if you wish to, but move on from it. It would not add much to your life. If the exam went well, start preparing for the UPSC CSE Mains as soon as possible. In case it did not, you should still be preparing for mains too because if you have your attempts left and you wish to make good use of them, you ought to get a rank and mains alone is the biggest decider of a rank.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Reporting time
Exam venues will close at 9:20 am and 2:20 pm respectively which is 10 minutes before the exam commencement. The admit card also has reporting time and venue. No entry will be allowed beyond that time or place. Candidates should report at the venue keeping in mind the time allotted to frisking.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Beware of negative marking
Do not walk into the paper with a specific set number of questions you need to answer under all circumstances. Please remember that negative marking can hamper your score immensely, and an educated guess is a guess after all. Exercise utmost caution while attempting questions you are not fully sure of.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Instructions regarding ball point pen
It should be noted that candidates are required to bring their own black ball point pen as they will be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only. No other pen will be allowed to be used
The candidates will have to produce the printout of their UPSC CSE e-admit card, an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card at the exam venue. These documents are required for verification — without which no one will be allowed to enter the test centre..
UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2019: What to do at examination centre
While attempting the paper, do not dedicate too much of time on a particular question. In case of confusion, skip the same and try solving/answering the next one. Answer all those questions first which you are confident about. When you’re done with all the questions, come back and try the leftover ones
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Paper-I concludes, check paper analysis
The Paper-I of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam has concluded. After the examination, the candidates rated the paper as moderate, with sections on current affairs are quite tough.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Archana Ghosh said, "The paper was relatively tough than the last year. To answer questions on general studies and current affairs, one should require a detailed knowledge."
The paper- II will begin at 2:30 pm.
To help UPSC candidates, Delhi Metro services began at 6 am today
In view of Civil Services’ preliminary examination, metro train services started at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.
“This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC official said.
Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.
- PTI inputs
UPSC CSE prelims 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall include — mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches et al, camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.
Experts take on UPSC prelims
