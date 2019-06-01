UPSC CSE prelims 2019 on June 2: Important instructions released, check updates

UPSC Prelims admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting civil services examination (CSE) 2019 on June 2 (Sunday), 2019. Every year, nearly eight lakh students appear for the recruitment exam which is held to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other such posts in the various department of the Central Government.

Documents needed: The candidates will have to produce the printout of their UPSC CSE e-admit card, an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card at the exam venue. These documents are required for verification — without which no one will be allowed to enter the test centre.

If a photograph of a candidate is not clear in the UPSC CSE admit card or his/her signature appears in place of the photograph, then the candidate will have to produce two photographs — one for each session of the exam. They would be allowed to appear at the exam along with photo ID card, after giving an undertaking, which is available with the examination functionaries at the venue.

Reporting time: Exam venues will close at 9:20 am and 2:20 pm respectively which is 10 minutes before the exam commencement. The admit card also has reporting time and venue. No entry will be allowed beyond that time or place. Candidates should report at the venue keeping in mind the time allotted to frisking.

Ball-point pen: It should be noted that candidates are required to bring their own black ballpoint pen as they will be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only. No other pen will be allowed to be used.

Items banned: Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall include — mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches et al, camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.

