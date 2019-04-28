UPSC CSE prelims 2019: A month left, top news of April to boost your current affairs

UPSC Civil Services 2019: Just a month left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services prelims examination, and the current affairs section is quite important as it makes 25 to 50 per cent of the paper.

The civil service examination (CSE 2019) is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019, and the admit card is likely to be available on the official website- upsc.nic.in in May.

The month of April begins with elections as the world’s largest democracy started casting vote. The terrorists attack in Sri Lanka to Asian Games, here are the top news.

UPSC CSE prelims 2019: Top news of this month

Politics

17th lok Sabha election begins, 90 crore people to cast vote

Over 90 crore people will cast their vote for the 17th Lok Sabha elections that will be conducted between April 11 to May 19, 2019. The results will be declared on May 23.

Who constitutes the election

The Election Commission (EC) conducts the general election as per the Constitution (1951). The Constitution provides that the President or the Governor of a state is obliged to provide all “such staff as may be necessary” for the EC to conduct elections.

Anatomy of a giant election

The Home Ministry provides the security force companies in consultation with the EC and ties up with other ministries such as Railways and state governments for movement of forces. The CRPF is the nodal force coordinating deployment and movement of all forces on election duty.

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha election will be conducted on April 29 in 71 seats.

Jet Airways suspends operation; 16,500 become jobless

As Jet Airways stopped its operation on April 18, a total of 16,500 employees lost their jobs. The airline decided to temporarily suspend the operations as a consortium of lenders refused to consider extending emergency funding of Rs 983 crore to keep the airline flying.

Behind the suspension of Jet Airways operation

In a notification mentioned, the airline, which started operations nearly 25 years ago, said it would hence not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. “Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today (Wednesday),” it said in a stock exchange filing Wednesday.

World

Colombo blast: At least 250 killed, rise of a new militant organisation

The explosions on the Easter Sunday in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa in Sri Lanka killed more than 250 people. A new terrorist organisation – National Towheeth Jamaath claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Who are National Towheeth Jamaath, the group behind Sri Lanka blasts

The National Towheeth Jamaath, which preaches a puritanical form of Islam, was formed in Kattankudy, a Muslim-dominated town in eastern Sri Lanka, in 2014. Till now, about 24 persons have been arrested, and the police were in search of other suspects allegedly involved in this attack.

Finland elections: What verdict meant for India

Finland, ranked the world’s happiest country, held elections on Sunday, April 14. In a country whose 5.5 million population includes about 300,000 immigrants, immigration emerged the dominant, most politically divisive issue in the elections.

Elections in Finland

Elections to the 200-member Parliament, called Eduskunta, saw a turnout of 72%, the highest since 1991. The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SDP), which has strong links to trade unions, won 40 seats. The right-wing, anti-immigration Finns Party, got 39. The centre-right, economically liberal National Coalition got 38 seats. The incumbent Centre Party, which has liberal and traditionalist wings, managed merely 31 (down by 18 seats).

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: PU Chitra wins gold, India bag 18 medals

India has till now bagged 18 medals at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championship in Doha which was started on April 21, 2019.

PU Chitra won gold in women’s 1500m (clocking 4:14.56) at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday With this win, she also qualified for World Championships which will be held later in the year.

PU Chitra wins gold in Women's 1500m

India’s medal rush continued with 4 X 400m Women’s relay team comprising Prachi, MR Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad & VK Vismaya securing the silver medal. There was more joy lying in wait as the men’s 4×400 relay team comprising Kunhu Md., KS Jeevan, Md. Anas & Arokia Rajiv also bagged the Silver. It was a close finish for India as there was a strong physical contact between India and China in lap 3. This was India’s 18th medal in the tournament.

Earlier, Ajay Kumar Saroj also won silver in Men’s 1500m at Asian Athletics Championships clocking 3:43.18 (SB).

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma looses

India have missed its spot as all the shuttlers P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Sameer Verma lost in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Friday, April 26. Taking the court first, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina put up a tough fight but could not avoid a 13-21 23-21 16-21 defeat at the hands of third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. The match lasted an hour and nine minutes.

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma blown away

Saina, seeded seventh here, had needed just 38 minutes to get the better of Kim Ga Eun of Korea to enter the last eight round on Thursday.

ISSF World Cup 2019: Abhishek Verma wins gold

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma not only won his first gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Beijing, China but also secured the fifth Olympic quota for the country by finishing top in the men’s 10m air pistol event.

Shooting in his maiden ISSF World Cup final, the lawyer-turned-shooter led the field throughout to clinch the top spot with a total score of 242.7.

Abhishek Verma wins gold in ISSF World Cup 2019

Abhishek led from the beginning to the end of the final, finishing with score 242.7 and giving India their second Tokyo Olympic quota place in 10m air pistol men event.

India have sealed five quota places for the Tokyo Olympics so far with Saurabh Chaudhary clinching one in 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi earlier this year.

Asian Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia wins gold, India stands fifth

India has won 14 medals at the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships – 1 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals – to stand fifth in the medal tally.

Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in the 65kg freestyle category, beating Sayatbek Okassov 12-7 in the final. Meanwhile, Praveen Rana settled for silver and Satyavrat Kadian won bronze in 97 kg category.

Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar won a silver medal each in their respective Greco-Roman bouts at the Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday. On the penultimate day of the competition, India finished with two medals even as Prem missed out on a bronze medal finish.

Education

Three chapters removed from NCERT’s Class 10 history book

The NCERT’s new history textbook for Class 10 students has three fewer chapters. Among those deleted is one on the rise of nationalism in the Indo-China region, another that narrates the history of the contemporary world through novels, and a third on the development of cities across the world.

We need to question deletions and exclusions from school textbooks

‘India and the Contemporary World – II’, a book that had 200 pages, is now 72 pages thinner. The decision is part of the curriculum rationalisation exercise undertaken by NCERT, at HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar’s behest, to reduce the curriculum “burden” on students.

This is the second textbook review undertaken under the incumbent government. The revised textbooks are meant for the new academic session that began this month. In 2017, NCERT made 1,334 changes, which included additions, correction and data update in 182 textbooks.

NIRF ranking 2019: Top educational institutions in India

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 were announced on April 8, 2019. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) topped the NIRF ranking 2019 this year in the overall category with 83.88 per cent score.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), that was number 1 last year, has slipped to number 2 this year. The top sixth spot hold by the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) — Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (Rank 3), Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (Rank 4), Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (Rank 5), Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (Rank 6).

