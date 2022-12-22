UPSC CSE personality test dates released; check full schedule

UPSC CSE Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Wednesday released the schedule for personality test/ interview round. Candidates who are to appear for the personality test can now check the schedule at the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule released by the Commission, the personality tests will commence from January 30, 2023. Commission will soon upload the e-summon letters of personality tests (interviews) of the these 1026 candidates at the official website — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.in.

Read | 40 UPSC aspirants detained for staging protest over extra attempt in civil services exam

A total of 1026 candidates have been deemed as eligible for the personality test/ interview round for the first phase. Interview rounds will commence on January 30, 2023 and conclude on March 10, 2023. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am and 1 pm for the afternoon session.

The personality test schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February 2023.

“It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier in para 5.2 of the Press Note/Notice dated 06.12.2022 declaring the result of written part of Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022,” the official notification stated.