UPSC CSE Mains GS IV analysis 2021: Digital technology, domain knowledge new topics in ethics paper

In the UPSC Civil Service Mains ethics paper conducted on January 9, digital technology and domain knowledge were new topics that made entry to the ethics paper. Overall, section A was rated of medium toughness while in section B, the case studies were mostly situation-based.

Many questions from foundational values like question 1 on ethical traits and values, integrity, impartiality and nonpartisanship were asked. Quote-based questions were easy to interpret this year.

Sajal Singh, founder of Civilsdaily said that the overall paper was of moderate difficulty but with the time crunch and exam pressure it may seem hard to get unique points.

“Last year, we saw many questions inspired from current affairs like National education policy but this time section A has stuck to its static portion. Topics like EI, attitude and International relations ethics made re appearance in the paper. Absence of thinkers-based questions was a relief for students,” he said.

In section B, questions were largely based on diversified themes including work culture, Covid and health institutions, health standards and MNC, corruption and cheating in papers among others. Also, a single case study would carry 4 questions, so one had to keep the diversity of points intact in the answers. Ethical dilemmas and options available type questions prevailed in this section.