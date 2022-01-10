UPSC CSE Mains GS III paper analysis: Current affairs based questions dominated the paper

UPSC conducted the general studies III paper of the Civil Service mains exam 2021 on January 9. As per students and experts, the paper was largely focused on Economics with more questions asked from current affairs of last five years.

In the economics section, static portions were covered well with questions asked from agriculture, irrigation and land reforms. Current Affairs questions from 4-5 years back were asked like 2015 methodology of GDP calculation and food security act 2013.

“The paper was broadly based on the current affairs. However, this year there was less focus on science and technology section. In the environment and ecology part, current affairs focused on questions from UNFCCC COP and WHO air quality guidelines etc. The Nobel prize winner of 2014 made it to the paper – continuing the trend of asking questions from long-term current affairs,” Sajal Singh, founder of Civilsdaily said.

There were surprisingly more questions from the Internal Security section. Around 5 questions were asked from various topics under this section. Themes from previous year paper like terrorism, internal threats, cyber attacks and money laundering were repeated this year as well.