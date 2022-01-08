UPSC CSE Mains GS I paper analysis: Questions on cryptocurrency, gig economy in GS I trick candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the general studies I paper of the civil service mains exam 2021. The exam was conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon. As per experts, the paper was easier as compared to previous year trends.

In the Indian heritage and culture, questions were majorly asked from medieval India from topics like the Bhakti movement and Modern India like socio reforms. Modern India questions were directly from standard books while questions on world history and post-independent India were asked after a gap of 2 years.

Sajal Singh, Founder, Civilsdaily said, “Paper was on predictable lines and nothing unusual was asked this year. A lot of questions were interdisciplinary in nature. For eg: the mining industry question had an element of geography and economics. Similarly cryptocurrency question had an element of science and society.”

“The Indian society section saw some tricky concepts and linkages. We can place questions from medium to hard in this section. Traditionally topics like Gig economy, cryptocurrency, and knowledge systems are covered under economics and science and they felt like bouncers as one had to write from a society perspective,” Sajal said.

In the geography section, most questions ranged from easy to medium level of difficulty. Both Indian and world geography was covered in both sections of physical and economic geography. Some questions like landslides and India being a subcontinent could be answered from NCERTs.