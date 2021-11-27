UPSC CSE Mains 2021: How to prepare dynamic syllabus of GS III to score high marks

– Shubhra Ranjan

One of the papers in UPSC Mains Civil Services Examination (CSE) that candidates are always skeptical about is GS Paper III. Their skepticism is not completely unfounded given the vast array of subjects that GS III encapsulates. Right from economic development, technology, biodiversity, environment, security to disaster management – each one of these subjects is a complete discipline in itself.

The subjects are mutually exclusive and there’s no single source that can be accessed for optimal preparation. Moreover, while the nature of questions asked during prelims is largely static, those in mains are dynamic in nature. Therefore, the preparation strategy and approach for mains have to be completely different from prelims.

Here are the top 7 strategic mantras to help you ace GS Paper III:

— Study the previous year question papers to know the nature of questions asked and also to understand the depth of preparation needed for the subjects. You don’t need expert knowledge on any of the topics. What you need is a good factual base and a general understanding. So, derive a trend and pick topics that are important. There has been a considerable shift in the nature of questions asked by UPSC post 2013-14. Unlike now, when most of the questions are from current affairs, earlier most were from theory.

— Rely on the notes shared by your teacher or the institute because the syllabus is far too diverse and there are no standard books available to prepare for GS III. Institutes bring to the table not only the intellectual capital of their teachers but also a valuable experience. We closely monitor the UPSC CSE exam each year to map trends and make predictions for future exams. Our students, who have cleared the CSE, vouch how meticulously our test series are aligned with what is asked in the exam.

— Cover the syllabus in its entirety. Don’t localise your preparation or limit yourself to just a few topics. The question paper is quite balanced and the 20-odd questions asked to touch upon every subject in the syllabus.

— Read current affairs magazines and newspapers such as ‘The Hindu’ and ‘The Indian Express’ to keep your preparation up to date. Rajya Sabha TV programmes are also an equally good source. Focus on issues and not news. While the latter is ephemeral in nature, the former tends to be more enduring. So, be discerning in your approach and look for topics that have constantly been in news. For example, the phenomena of landslides, farm laws, Cop 26, etcetera.

— While the questions asked in prelims are more factual in nature, the focus of mains is more on analysis. Your answers should reflect that. So, aim to gain conceptual clarity rather than merely relying on the rote method. Hone your analytical and logical skills so that you know how to use key facts and events to construct an argument. Make sure to present a balanced answer and then conclude the answers with your own opinion.

— Practice writing tests. To possess knowledge is one thing and to flesh out your answers on paper is yet another task. Tests will not only help you develop your writing skills but also prepare you to perform under pressure and within time constraints. Once you start attempting the test series, you will also be able to identify the loopholes in your preparation and plug them. Make the best of test discussions and model answers.

— Making crisp, well-organised and streamlined notes and it’s revision. Until and unless you revise your notes several times, chances are that you may not remember much. Especially in the exam hall where quick thinking and immediate recall are indispensable assets while racing against time.

(The author is Co-Founder and Executive Director, Shubhra Viraj EduTech Private Limited)