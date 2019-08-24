UPSC CSE Main exam schedule released

UPSC CSE Main exam schedule 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the exam schedule for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Main at its official website, upsc.gov.in. Those who have cleared the UPSC CSE Preliminary result 2019 are eligible to appear for the Mains exam to begin from September 20.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2019 examination will be conducted on September 20, 2019. The preliminary exam was held on June 2. Those who clear the Mains will appear for interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

UPSC CSE Main exam schedule 2019: Exam schedule

The UPSC CSE exams will be conducted from September 20 to September 29, as per the schedule. The UPSC CSE Main will be held in two sessions, forenoon and afternoon. The forenoon session will be held from 9 am to noon and afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. On the first day – September 20, no exam will be held in afternoon shift. The Paper-I essay will be conducted during the morning shift followed by general studies I to IV (paper II to V), one in each session on the weekend.

On September 28, the Indian languages exam will be held in the morning shift and English exam in afternoon shift. The last day, September 29 will have optional papers.

Last year, Jaipur’s Kanishak Katariya topped the UPSC CSE exam in his first attempt. The 26-year-old topped the IIT-JEE in the SC category in 2010 and graduated from IIT-Bombay in 2014, eventually going on to work for Samsung in South Korea.

