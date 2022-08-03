scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

UPSC CSE Main exam 2022 schedule released

UPSC CSE Main exam 2022: UPSC CSE main will held on September 16, 17 and 18 and then on the next weekend that September 24 and 25. The nine papers will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 1:15:56 pm
UPS CSE Main, upsc main exam date, civil services exam date, cse main 2022, civil service main exam schedule, upsc cse dafUPSC CSE Main 2022: The exam will begin in September. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ representative photo

UPSC CSE Main exam 2022: After declaring the result for the Civil Services Prelims exam on June 22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the exam schedule of CSE main. Candidates who qualified the UPSC CSE prelims can check the schedule at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE main will held on September 16, 17 and 18 and then on the next weekend that September 24 and 25. The nine papers will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm while the forenoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPS CSE Main, upsc main exam date, civil services exam date, cse main 2022, civil service main exam schedule, upsc cse daf UPS CSE Main 2022: Here’s the screenshot of the schedule

The UPSC CSE Prelims were conducted on June 5, 2022 at various centres across the country. Those aspirants who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round.

Read | UPSC CSE 2022 Current Affairs Preparation

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

UPSC had recently announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam where Delhi’s Shruti Sharma had secure AIR 1, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla. As many as 685 candidates, of which 508 men and 177 women, had the Civil Services 2021.

Recently, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that the government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in the civil services examination. The matter of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to COVID-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions by the aspirants.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:15:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms

Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

How the longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after a heart transplant

How the longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after a heart transplant

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement