UPSC CSE Main exam 2022 schedule released

UPSC CSE Main exam 2022: After declaring the result for the Civil Services Prelims exam on June 22, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the exam schedule of CSE main. Candidates who qualified the UPSC CSE prelims can check the schedule at the official website – upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE main will held on September 16, 17 and 18 and then on the next weekend that September 24 and 25. The nine papers will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm while the forenoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The UPSC CSE Prelims were conducted on June 5, 2022 at various centres across the country. Those aspirants who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round.
UPSC had recently announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam where Delhi’s Shruti Sharma had secure AIR 1, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla. As many as 685 candidates, of which 508 men and 177 women, had the Civil Services 2021.
Recently, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that the government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in the civil services examination. The matter of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to COVID-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions by the aspirants.
