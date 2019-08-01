UPSC CSE Main 2019 application form released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

UPSC CSE Main application form 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the online application form for the Civil Services (Mains) exam 2019 at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The application process has started today – August 1 and will conclude on August 16. Only those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2019 prelims result will be eligible to apply.

A candidate who wishes to be considered for the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service shall be required to indicate in his on-line detailed application form-II his order of preferences for various zones and cadres for which he would like to be considered for allotment in case he is appointed.

UPSC CSE Main application form 2019: Eligibility

Attempts: According to the official notification, candidates will have a total of six attempts at UPSC CSE, an attempt at prelims will also be counted.

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above 32 years. A relaxation of five years for SC, ST and three years for OBC along with relaxations for PwD, army wards, retired army personnel etc will be provided.

UPSC CSE Main application form 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on UPSC CSE Main notification

Step 5: Fill form I, then form II

Step 6: Make payment

UPSC CSE Main application form 2019: Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the main examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.

Those who qualify mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The candidates, opting for Indian Language medium for the written part of the Civil Services (Main) examination, may choose either the same Indian Language or English or Hindi as the medium for the interview as well. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

