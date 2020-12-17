UPSC CSE Main admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

UPSC CSE Main will be held from January 8 to 17. Representational image/ file

UPSC CSE Main admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the e-admit card for the civil services examination 2020. The UPSC CSE Main admit card can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The CSE Main will be conducted from January 8 to 17.

The exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session from 9 am to noon and the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-admit card: Civil services (main) exam’ link under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ on the new pages

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

The CSE Main will be a written test. Those who clear it will be called for the interview round which is the final leg of the selection process. The number of candidates to be summoned for the interview will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.

Finally selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd