UPSC CSE Main 2020 timetable released

UPSC Main 2020 exams to begin from January 8. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational)

UPSC CSE Main 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the civil service exam (CSE) 2020 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE prelims result was released last month. Those who cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for Main scheduled to begin from January 8. The exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session from 9 am to noon and the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The CSE main will be a written test. Those who clear it will be called for the interview round which is the final leg of the selection process. The number of candidates to be summoned for the interview will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled. The interview will carry 275 marks.

The cut-off marks for UPSC CSE will be released only after the Main exam. In UPSC CSE 2019, the cut-off marks were 98. For those belonging to the EWS category, the marks were 90, 95.34 for OBC category aspirants, 82 for SC, and 77.34 for ST candidates. Check last three years’ cut-off.

