UPSC CSE Main 2020 result declared, here’s how to check

UPSC CSE Main 2020 result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the Civil Services (Main) examination on March 23. The candidates who appeared for the CSE can check the results through the website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE main examination was conducted from January 8 to 17.

The successful candidates will have to appear for the personality test. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. The candidates need to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc.

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPSC Mains result link 2020’

Step 3: A pdf file with name and roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download and if needed, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.