UPSC CSE interview call letter 2019: Release date and time

UPSC CSE interview call letter 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the hall ticket for the Civil Services (Main) examinations on Monday, January 27. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the Mains have to appear for the interview rounds. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

To appear in the interview, the candidates need to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc.

UPSC CSE interview call letter 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Mains exam result was declared on January 15, 2020.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

