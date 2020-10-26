UPSC IFS Prelims result declared, DAF from November 16

UPSC IFS result at upsc.gov.in (Express photo by Prem nath pandey/ Representational)

UPSC CSE IFS Prelims result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the civil services examination (CSE). Selected candidates who wish to join the Indian Forest Services (IFS) will have to appear for the Main exam. The detailed application form-I (DAF-I) for IFoS Main will be released from November 16 to November 27 at upsc.gov.in. While that for IAS exam will be available from October 28 to November 11, till 6 pm.

The Main will be held from February 28, 2021 to March 7, as per the official notice. The e-admit card along with the time table of this exam will be uploaded on the Commission’s website for the eligible candidates 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam. The cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test will be uploaded declaration of the final result.

Read | UPSC advertises for vacancies in various govt departments, check details

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 90. The number of vacancies is liable to alteration, as per the official notification.

The main exam will be divided into several parts – general English and general knowledge will be for 300 marks each. Candidates will have to select two subjects from a list of optional subjects each subject will have two papers for 200 marks each. Those who clear the Main will be called for an interview. The interview round will carry 300 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. Marks thus obtained in the Main and interview round will be considered for calculating the final ranking.

Read | Opportunities increase for women in AI, analytics; demand for equal pay, early start: Survey

Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six attempts at the exam. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts for reserved category candidates.

In case of any issue, candidates can get clarification between 10 am to 5 pm at 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd