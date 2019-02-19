UPSC CSE: Govt to hire 896 officers, slight increase in vacancies this year

The Centre will hire approximately 896 officers through civil services examinations 2019, a notification of which was issued today. However, there remains a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers in the country, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha last year.

Advertising

In 2018, a notification for posts of 782 officers was issued by the Union Public Service Commission – the lowest in six years.

While there is a rise in the number of posts from the previous year, a look at the data of the previous seven years shows the vacancies continue to be low.

Read | UPSC CSE prelims 2019 registrations begins at upsconline.nic.in, know how to apply

Advertising

The total authorised strength of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers is 6,500 and the total number of officers in various positions as on January 1, 2017, was 5,004, Minister of State for Personnel had said in a written reply.

In 2016, the government filled a total of 1,079 posts while it was 1,164 in 2015 through the civil services examinations.

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually, this year it is scheduled on June 2.

The result of last year’s civil services exam is not out yet.

In 2014, the government hired 1,364 civil servants and, in 2013, as many as 1,228 recruitments were done.

Similarly, in 2012, the government advertised for a total of 1,091 posts to fill IAS, IPS and other posts. The UPSC had sought to fill 880 posts in various services through civil services exam 2011.

“The final number of vacancies may undergo a change after getting a firm number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes and physically disabled categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government,” the UPSC notification said.

Every year, thousands of aspirants appear in the civil services examination conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Advertising

From 2017, the civil services preliminary examination have been preponed and are now held in June instead of August.

With inputs from PTI