Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

UPSC launches official mobile application

The Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android application on Google Play Store for candidates to access all the examination and recruitment related information

UPSC, UPSC Mobile app, UPSC Official mobile app, UPSC appThe app will help candidates with all the examination and recruitment related information through phone. (Express Photo)

The Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android application on Google Play Store for candidates to access all the examination and recruitment related information through phone.

The application will however, not allow candidates to fill application forms using their phones. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc

UPSC, UPSC mobile app, UPSC app, UPSC official mobile app, Union Public Service Commission The candidates however will not be able to fill the application forms on the app

Meanwhile, UPSC released the detailed application form (DAF) for candidates who qualified the written test for assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces. The window to submit the DAF will be open till October 9 till 6 pm. The exam was conducted on August 7 and the results were declared on September 18.

