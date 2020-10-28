UPSC CSE DAF released: Here’s how to fill form, documents needed

UPSC releases detailed application form for civil services Main (Image: Screengrab)

UPSC CSE DAF Main 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the detailed application form (DAF) for the civil services main exam. Those who have cleared the CSE prelims will now have to fill the form to be able to appear for the main exam. The form will be available till November 11, 6 pm. The main exam is scheduled to be held on January 8.

While filling the form, candidates also have to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences of services they wish to join. No change in preferences of services once submitted by a candidate would be permitted, as per the rules. They will also have to upload documents related to their higher education, achievements, category-related documents etc to support their claim.

Read | UPSC CDS-I notification 2020: Application process begins; check exam pattern, how to apply

UPSC CSE DAF Main 2020: How to fill the form

Step 1: Visit the website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on DAF forms link

Step 3: Then click on UPSC Main DAF link

Step 4: Fill form with details

Step 5: Fill preference, upload documents

All the candidates who qualify for personality test/interview on the basis of the result of Civil Services Main 2020 will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre (for IAS/IPS) through online Detailed Application Form – II. This DAF-II will be made available to those who clear the main.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd