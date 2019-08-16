UPSC civil services (CSE) Main 2019: Last date to apply today

UPSC CSE Main 2019: The last date to apply for the main examination for the civil services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is August 16. The applications will close by 6 pm on Friday. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Only those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2019 prelims result will be eligible to apply. Around 8 lakh candidates had appeared this year for the prelims examinations on July 7, 2019. The UPSC CSE Mains 2019 examination will be conducted on September 20, 2019. Those who qualify mains will be called for interview.

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on UPSC CSE Main notification

Step 5: Fill form I, then form II

Step 6: Make payment

The candidates, opting for Indian Language medium for the written part of the Civil Services (Main) examination, may choose either the same Indian Language or English or Hindi as the medium for the interview as well.

In the UPSC CSE 2018, Kanishak Kataria had topped the exam in his first attempt. Sharing his preparation strategy, Kataria informed, “For subjects including geography and history, I referred to NCERT only. For geography, if I needed extra help I would refer to the internet. For history, I also referred to the spectrum book it gives a concise version of all the events.” Read more