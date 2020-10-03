UPSC CSE tomorrow: Check important guidelines to follow before entering exam hall

UPSC CSE exam on October 4. (Representational image)

UPSC CSE 2020: As the Supreme Court has refused to defer the government recruitment exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2020 tomorrow – October 4. The UPSC claims to have made special arrangements due to the pandemic. The commission had permitted candidates to change their centres, and over 60,000 candidates had availed this option. There are 72 centres and 2,500 sub-centres for the exam.

COVID protocol: Students too will have to follow certain norms due to the coronavirus. Wearing a mask or a face cover is mandatory for all candidates and entry will not be granted without it, however, one can be asked to remove their mask or face shield for a while for verification during or before the exam. Candidates may carry their own hand sanitiser to the exam hall but it should be in a small-sized transparent bottle. Candidates will have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination halls, according to UPSC.

Entry rules: Candidates have to bring a print out of their e-admit cards along with their original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card. Candidates need to bring it for each session to secure admission to the examination hall. The admit card should mention the name, roll number, registration ID, name, and year of the exam in all correspondence with the UPSC. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the exam with an undertaking.

The exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before the exam – 9:20 am for the forenoon session and 2:20 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination venue after the closure of the entry. Candidates are advised to enter the exam venue well in time for frisking.

Banned items: Candidates are not allowed to carry a mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smartwatches, etc or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the

examination. While a simple watch is allowed, watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication devices or smartwatches are strictly prohibited.

