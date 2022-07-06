UPSC CSE 2022 Mains DAF-1 released; check how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates who qualified the prelims exam have to mandatorily fill the DAF to appear in the main exam. DAF-1 can be accessed at the official website – upsc.gov.in or upscoline.nic.in

The last date to fill the application form is July 15, till 6 pm. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the DAF.

UPSC CSE DAF 1 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – upscoline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the DAF link

Step 3: Register at the portal

Step 4: Fill the DAF carefully

Step 5: Submit and take a printout

UPSC CSE Prelims was conducted on June 5, 2022 at various centres across the country and the result was declared on June 22. Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam which will be conducted from September 16 onwards. Further, those who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round.

UPSC had recently announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam where the top three positions were secured by women candidates this year. Delhi’s Shruti Sharma had secure AIR 1, followed by AnkitAgarwal and Gamini Singla. A total of 685 candidates — 508 men and 177 women — qualified for the Civil Services 2021. In 2020, the list of qualifiers included 545 men and 216 women. A similar pattern was observed in 2019 when 632 men and 197 women qualified.