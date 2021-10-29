UPSC CSE 2021 prelims result declared; here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Services prelims 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on October 10. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website – upsc.gov.in

The exam was held in two shifts with GS I conducted in the forenoon session and CSAT in the afternoon session. As per the experts’ and aspirants’ reviews, the paper was rated moderately difficult this year. “The dates and important instructions for

filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.” the official notification reads.

UPSC CSE 2021 prelims result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘what’s new’ section click on result link

Step 3: In the pdf file, check your roll number

Successful candidates will now appear for the mains exam which will be held in January 2022. UPSC will soon release the detailed application form (DAF-1) for the candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam. It is compulsory for all candidates to submit this form before the due date.

Candidates should note that the prelims exam is just a qualifying stage and the marks secured at this stage are not included in the final cut-off. The prelims marks scored by both recommended and non-recommended candidates as well as the cut-off for each stage will be released after the declaration of the final result.