UPSC CSE 2020 topper Shubham Kumar wants to develop villages, generate employment

In the UPSC Civil Service 2020 final results declared on Friday, Bihar’s Shubham Kumar secured the all India rank 1. A civil engineering graduate from IIT-Bombay, Shubham is currently undergoing training as an Indian Defence Accounts Service probationer in Pune.

Twenty-four year old, Shubham has topped the exam in his third attempt. He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying for the civil services examination 2019. He is is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune. However, his ambition to serve the country as an IAS officer compelled him to reappear for the exam.

“My dream was to get into the IAS as it gives a wider platform to work for the betterment of the people. It has been realised and I would like to work for the underprivileged people, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Talking about his plans on working as an IAS officer, Shubham said that the development of villages, employment generation and poverty alleviation in rural areas of the country would be his focus areas.

Shubham’s elder sister works as a scientist in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Shubham’s father Devanand Singh told The Indian Express: “My son has done not just us proud but has brought laurels for the whole of Bihar.”