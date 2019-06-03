UPSC Civil Services 2020 exam on May 31: UPSC exam calendar released, check dates here

UPSC exams 2020: As the candidates appeared for the civil services preliminary exam 2019 on June 2, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date for UPSC civil services preliminary exam 2020. As per the latest calendar released by the UPSC, at its official website upsc.gov.in, the UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be conducted on May 31, 2020.

The Indian Forest Services (IFS) Exam will be conducted on the same date. The application for IFS, IAS exam will be released on February 12 and the applications for the two will end by March 3, 2020.

In the first month of 2020, three exams namely, engineering services prelims, combined geoscientist (prelims) and UPSC RT exam.

The 2020 exams will begin with the engineering services preliminary exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020. The notification for the same will be released on September 25, 2019. The second exam will be the Combined Geo-Scientist (prelims) to be conducted on January 19. The same date is also reserved for UPSC RT exam.

The UPSC CDS exam notification will release in October, as per the UPSC calendar 2020. The applications for the exam conducted to recruitment to the Indian defence services will be conducted on February 2, 2020.

In March, the UPSC will conduct the exam for recruitment at the post of assistant commandant (AC) at the CISF. The CISF AC notification will be released on December 14, 2019 and the exam will be conducted on March 1, 2020.

A total of 25 exams are scheduled to be conducted in 2020 over several government posts.

