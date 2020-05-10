UPSC CSE 2020: Month-wise preparation plan, books to refer

Preparation tips to crack UPSC CSE 2020. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Preparation tips to crack UPSC CSE 2020. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Written by Amit Mangtani

UPSC CSE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the civil services examination (CSE 2020) to select suitable candidates for appointment to various administrative posts under Government of India. The CSE is a three-stage selection process involving preliminary examination, main examination and personality test (interview). Over the years, a large number of students have found this examination as a tough nut to crack.

This situation arises because of lack of proper understanding about the nature of examination and improper guidance. Therefore, one must start the preparation at an early stage (during the graduation days) that can provide immense tactical advantage to the candidates in the final competition. Such candidates form the bulk of those aspirants who qualify the civil services examination in the very first attempt.

There are three fundamental pre-conditions for success in civil services examination which are proper guidance, best study material and hard work. Also pointed out one thing which is certain about the candidates who crack IAS examination successfully is that all of them are crystal clear about their goals and have firm determination to achieve that.

Here are detailed month-wise plan for clearing IAS exam in first attempt if followed diligently.

UPSC CSE 2020: Check these month-wise plan

An aspirant must start with knowing the syllabus of prelims and mains exam and daily reading of newspaper for current affairs. A minimum of one hour should go for newspaper reading.

Mid-May to June-end: Finish the first reading of recommended NCERTs from classes 6 to 12 in one-and-a-half-months.

After reading the NCERTs, one should look at the previous year questions of each subject from which they realise that questions come beyond the NCERTs. This will help in understanding the trend of prelims questions being asked in UPSC.

June to December: These months involves three-pronged strategy – revision with the help of NCERT test series, studying advanced concepts by joining online GS Foundation course and completing an optional for UPSC Main examination.

While every aspirant must be reading the standard books, they must also join any prelims test series to keep assessing his/her preparation and align their studies are in line with the demands of a UPSC CSE exam. In these months, one should also focus on Mains answer writing practice especially of optional subjects.

It will be of immense beneficial for the students if they go for integrated PCM test series as this will ease their preparation, maximise their output along with optimal utilisation of resources.

January & February: By now, every aspirant appearing in IAS exam must be done with optional course and have finished 80 per cent of GS courses. Now after this, an aspirant must utilise these 2 months for optional revision atleast a time and completion of GS Course.

March & April: While CSE prelims have been postponed, however, these two months are critical for preparing this competitive exam. During February the application forms are released. Therefore candidates usually get nearly two-three months to start preparation. It involves revision of standard books atleast by 2 times, revision of year-long current affairs and start practicing full mock tests.

Every aspirant must have practiced around 8000+ MCQs by the end of April. But practicing MCQs is not enough. Aspirant must also undertake revision of these MCQs very quickly in the month of April.

May: Last month before the prelims exam is the most crucial month as this will decide the fate of most of the students. Every aspirant must ensure atleast 2 times quick revision of their complete course and around 5 full mock tests to be attempted.

Standard books to refer (Apart from NCERTs)

Indian History & Culture

-India’s Struggle for Independence by Bipin Chandra

-A New Look at Modern Indian History by B L Grover & Alka Mehta

World History

-Mastering Modern World History by Norman Lowe

India & World Geography

-Certificate Physical & Human Geography by Goh Cheng Leong

-India: A Comprehensive Geography by D R Khullar

-World Geography by Majid Hussain

Indian Society

– Social Problems in India by Ram Ahuja

Indian Polity

-Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth

-Introduction to the Constitution of India by D DBasu

-Our Constitution by Subash Kashyap

International Relations

-India’s Foreign Policy by V P Dutt

-Rethinking India’s Foreign Policy by Rajiv Sikri

Economic Development

-Indian Economy Since Independence by Uma Kapila

-Indian Economy Key Concepts by K. Shankarganesh

-Latest Economic Survey and Budget

Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude

-Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude by G Subba Rao

-The Lexicon for Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude by Niraj Kumar

-Ethics, Integrity & Values in Public Services by Ramesh K Arora.

– The author is an expert faculty of Economics and Current Affairs, Baliyans.com

