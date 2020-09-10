UPSC CSE 2020: Follow these guidelines to appear for IAS exam amid pandemic

UPSC CSE 2020 to be held in October (Representational image)

The Indian Civil Services Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. While it is a high-stakes exam anyway, this year, it would be more unique because of the pandemic. Candidates appearing for UPSC CSE 2020 on October 4 need to follow extra steps and guidelines. The commission has recently released a list of dos and don’ts for the aspirants and here is a look at them.

No paper admit card: UPSC has said no to issuing any paper admit cards and candidates are asked to carry a print of their e-admit cards at the allotted venues. The candidates are also required to carry along the photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, for appearing at each session of the exam. In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-admit card, candidates will also have to carry two identical photographs.

Read | UPSC CSE IAS result: UPSC CSE topper | UPSC female topper | Model turned civil servant | Kashmiri girl cracks UPSC CSE | Cracked UPSC in sixth attempt | Rank 19 scorer says prelims is the key

Dress code: Wearing of mask or face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask or face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue. Candidates also need to bring hand sanitiser in transparent bottles. Aspirants will have to follow social distancing inside the exam hall as well as inside the premises of the venue.

Standard rules including the use of a ballpoint black pen for marking OMR sheet, not bringing any communication devices including switched off phones remain put. The Ministry of Health had also released additional guidelines for holding exams amid the pandemic. “For pen and paper-based tests, the invigilator will sanitise his hands prior to distribution of question papers and answer sheets. The examinees will also sanitise their hands before receiving such papers and handing them back to invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets, at every stage, will involve sanitisation of the hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers,” as per the instructions released earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd