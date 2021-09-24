UPSC CSE 2020 final result declared, IIT Bombay’s student Shubham Kumar is the topper

UPSC CSE Main 2020 result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final results for the Civil Services (Main) examination 2020. The candidates who appeared for the CSE personality test can check the results through the website- upsc.gov.in.

In the declared results, Shubham Kumar has secured AIR 1, followed by Jagarati Awasthi at AIR 2 and Ankita Jain at the third position. Kumar has graduated in B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay, as per news agency ANI. Jagrati Awasthi has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

The commission had decided to commence the personality test of the civil services examination, 2020 from August 2. The personality tests were conducted from August 2 to September 22 in forenoon and afternoon sessions.

UPSC Civil Services final result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPSC Mains result link 2020’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name and roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download and if needed, take a printout for further reference.

The UPSC had declared the results for the Civil Services (Main) examination on March 23. The UPSC CSE main examination was conducted from January 8 to 17.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.