UPSC CSE 2020: Here’s 7 last-minute preparation tips to crack prelims

UPSC CSE 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the Civil Services 2020 examination (prelims) on October 4. The civil services (Main) examination is scheduled on January 8. The national level examination consists of three stages – prelims, main and interview.

As the countdown for the UPSC IAS preliminary exam has begun, there are certain important preparation tips that every candidate must follow. These 7 preparation tips are of paramount importance for candidates to clear this stage in the first attempt itself.

UPSC aspirants must focus on strengthening their basics rather than just mugging-up various concepts to get a place in the merit list. In objective type questions, a candidate’s knowledge is challenged more than their ability to memorise. To understand important topics, candidates must refer to various sources of information. However, they must not get confused by referring to many unnecessary sources.

Candidates are advised to browse through one or two important newspapers on a daily basis. They must keep themselves abreast of all the important events and decisions being taken every day. To strengthen the preparation, they can also use multiple apps containing current affair quizzes. Solving mock tests is another good option to brush up knowledge.

Previous year question papers and answer keys are of utmost importance while preparing for the UPSC examination. This gives a clear idea about the syllabus covered frequently, the type of questions asked, etc. It also helps in managing time and deciding as to which section should candidates solve first.

Candidates must have a clear idea of the IAS syllabus. They must also have a thorough knowledge of the topics covered in NCERT textbooks. For this, they must read these textbooks multiple times. Solving previous year question papers can also provide clarity in the type of questions being asked.

Aptitude test solving capability solely lies on the candidate’s ability to think in the stipulated time-period and under pressure. This section covers topics like comprehension, mental ability, logical reasoning, etc. The aptitude section requires constant practice and concentration.

In every examination, revision is a must and the Civil Services exam is no exception. Candidates must revise key concepts multiple times to increase their speed and improve their conceptual understanding. The revision also helps them recall important concepts while solving the paper. To prepare for the comprehension section, candidates can refer to English reference books like Wren & Martin. Reading the newspaper every day can also improve their language skills.

Subjects like history and geography are theoretical and can be prepared by reading NCERT textbooks of class 6 to 10. Important dates and historical events must be noted while preparing for these subjects. Sleep deprivation clogs the mind and affects a candidate’s concentration while solving the exam. All students must ensure to get proper sleep every day, especially a day before the examination.

