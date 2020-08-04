UPSC CSE 2019: Nupur Goel gets 11th rank in sixth attempt, says persistence and patience helped

UPSC CSE Rank 11 holder Nupur Goel UPSC CSE Rank 11 holder Nupur Goel

It was her sixth and last attempt at the Civil Services Examination (CSE) when Nupur Goel managed to not only crack the exam but also get the 11th rank. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said she owes her success to the support provided by her family. “It was not just my dream but a collective dream of my family, friends, and teachers. They have always supported me throughout these years.”

For those preparing for the Civil Services Exam, Nupur said, “Whoever opts for CSE knows that it is not an easy task. One needs to be persistent with their efforts and patient with the result.”

Nupur said it was her fourth time at the personality test this year and she worked hard to overcome the shortcomings that she felt she had. She prepared on some skill sets, including time management and personality development, to get through this time. “I used to talk to people from different backgrounds. I appeared in several mock interviews and I used to accept the criticisms that came my way and worked on those aspects.”

Read | Meet 23-year-old Nadia Beig said women should be allowed to follow here dreams

Time management in UPSC CSE Main, content building, personality development, and good luck are what worked for her. “One has to do a lot of writing practice for main. There is no shortcut to success. How one writes the answers, the presentation also matters and I have worked on these areas a lot. I appeared in a lot of mocks and read a lot of newspapers, but the Explained section of Indian Express had particularly helped me a lot.”

She is the first IAS officer in her family based in Delhi’s Narela. Her father is a businessman and mother a homemaker. She has a younger brother who is a CA.

Claiming to be privileged to be born into a supportive family, Nupur said she wants to work for women empowerment, primary education and healthcare. “It would be a privilege to be part of the government and work towards a society which I have always dreamt of,” said Nupur.

Nupur has a degree in electronics and communication from Delhi Technical University (DTU). She also holds a master’s degree in public administration. She opted to study in open-mode because it gave her time to focus more on her UPSC preparations.

She believes there is no uniform strategy that can fit all and advised aspirants to devise one based on their personality.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd