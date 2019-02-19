UPSC CSE prelims 2019 notification to release today; documents required

UPSC CSE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will release the Civil Service examinations (CSE) notification on Tuesday, February 19. All those who are interested in applying for this competitive exam are required to check out the registration and other important details such as that of eligibility, exam scheme, patter etc at the website itself.

The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. The application form for Indian Forest Service will be released today on the official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE 2019 notification: Documents required to apply

The documents needed during the application process are — any certificate in support of age, educational qualifications, Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes and Persons with Benchmark Disability etc. The verifications will be done at the time of the main examination only.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019: How to apply

The registration is divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II. The last date to submit the application form is by March 6 (6 pm). Candidates have to read instructions and press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required

A registration number will be generated which candidate has to note down. The applicant has to pay the fees and select the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature

After completing the application, an auto-generated email will be sent on the email-id registered by the applicant.

