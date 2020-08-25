UPSC CSE: 12 engineers in the first 25 rank list, Jitendra Singh felicitates toppers

Jitendra Singh felicitated UPSC CSE toppers virtually. (source: PIB)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Dr Jitendra Singh today met with the top 20 rank holders in the UPSC civil services examination 2019. He said these young officers will become the contributors of new India. Dr Jitendra Singh observed the presence of 12 engineers in the first 25 toppers of this year, which he hoped will add value to the work assigned to them in carrying out various specialised schemes and programmes introduced by the Modi government.

Singh also noted the demographic change which has taken place in the profile of toppers in the last few years. He said, while till about a decade ago only a certain few states of India repeatedly figured in the list of toppers, today we have toppers from states like Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is relatively a new phenomenon. He also said that over the years, women are consistently scoring in the top three ranks too.

He felicitated all India toppers of civil services exam 2019 including Haryana’s Pradeep Singh who got rank 1, Delhi’s Jatin Kishore who obtained rank 2 and Uttar Pradesh’s Pratibha Verma who obtained all India rank 3 and was the topper among women candidates in the recently announced result.

Stating that these officers are “entering the services at one of the best times in the history of post-independent India” when the nation is “on the ascent and would soon be a frontline nation of the world”, Singh said, “The young officers who have 30 to 35 years of service to render, will have the fortune of being contributors in the making of Modi’s New India.”

While welcoming toppers of CSE 2019, C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training advised all the candidates to remember that they opted for civil service as a career option for “serving the society and development of the nation as this service only provides innumerable opportunities for working in the diverse fields. The candidates, therefore, should try their best for achieving excellence”.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) invites the all India toppers to the DoPT headquarters at North Block and felicitating them along with a presentation of testimonials, however, due to the pandemic, this year’s ceremony was held via video conference.

