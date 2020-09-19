UPSC Combined Medical Services exam schceule released: Check important instructions

UPSC CMS exam to be held on October 22. (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination on October 22 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in which candidates will be assessed over general medicine and paediatrics. In paper 2, scheduled from 2 to 4 pm, the exam will be of surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine subjects.

The exam was first scheduled to be held in April but was postponed to be held in October due to the pandemic. The exam was held in a computer-based mode last year. It would be conducted for two papers of 250 marks each. Each exam consisting of MCQs. Candidates are allowed only two hours time to complete each paper, as per last year’s format.

A total of 559 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. In the exam, a password to assess the question paper online will be announced at 10 minutes before starting the exam. Candidates will open the secure browser and read instructions for 10 minutes. While the exam is held online, rough worksheets will be provided to the candidates on-demand, as per rules.

The question once attempted, it would be final. However, the answer can be changed at any time during the test. Before final submission, candidates will have several options including unattempting the question using the ‘de-select’ button. For every wrong answer, 0.33 marks will be deducted. No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall during the test, the facility to use restrooms will be available 30 minutes after the beginning of the exam. During the exam, candidates need to wear mask and wear sanitisers due to the pandemic.

