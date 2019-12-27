UPSC Combined-medical services CMS result declared: 798 selected for 919 posts

UPSC CMS result: Check at upsc.gov.in (File Photo) UPSC CMS result: Check at upsc.gov.in (File Photo)

UPSC CMS final result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Combined Medical Services Examination at its official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 798 candidates have been recommended for 919 posts.

Of the selected candidates, 245 are from the general category while 366 are OBC, 55 are SC, 42 are ST and 90 from EWS category. The result includes the marks obtained in the computer-based test as well as the personality test.

UPSC CMS final result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the ‘what’s new’ box click on ‘CMO final result’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Selected candidates will have to get their documents verified to be considered for employment. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of the final result.

In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his/ her candidature will be cancelled. In case of any query, candidates can contact, 011- 23385271 and 011-23381125.

