UPSC Combined Medical Service result declared, 440 qualify

UPSC Combined Medical Service results 2018: The Union Public Sevice Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination. This year, a total of 440 candidates have qualified in the Combined Medical Services Exam 2018. The commission has placed a total of 119 candidates in the reserve list.

Advertising

The selected candidates will now be appointed for the posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service.

UPSC Combined Medical Service CMS results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number, and then take a print out of it for further reference.

“The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result,”

“In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” mentioned the official notification.

The mark sheets of the candidates will be available on the official website within 15 days.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.