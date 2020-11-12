UPSC Combined Medical Service result 2020 released, here’s how to check

UPSC CMS result available at upsc.gov.in. Representational image/ file

UPSC CMS result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the written exam held for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) recruitment exam 2020. The candidates who have qualified in the written test can check their result through the official website- upsc.gov.in. The written exam was earlier held on October 22.

The candidates who have now qualified in the written exam have to appear in the interview or personality test. “The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the personality test,” the UPSC notification mentioned.

The candidates also need to fill the detailed application form (DAF) which will be available on the commission’s website – upsconline.nic.in from November 24 to December 4. ” The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.,” read the notification.

UPSC CMS result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number, and then take a print out of it for further reference.

The interview schedule of the candidates who have qualified for the personality test will be uploaded on commission’s website soon, however, the exact dates of the interview will be intimated through an e-summon letter.

Also, the marksheet of the disqualified candidates will be uploaded on the official website soon after the final result. The candidates can access the marksheets through their roll number, date of birth.

Union Public Service Commission has a facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their examination/ result on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers- (011)-23385271/ 23381125/ 23098543 from this counter.

