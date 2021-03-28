UPSC Combined Medical Service final result 2020 released, here’s how to check

UPSC CMS final result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final result for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) recruitment exam 2020 on March 27. A total of 179 candidates have been recommended for appointment in category-I, junior scale posts in central health service, while 343 candidates were recommended for appointment in category-II.

The candidates can check the result through the official website- upsc.gov.in. The written exam was held on October 22, and personality test between January to March, 2021.

UPSC CMS final result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number, and then take a print out of it for further reference

Selected candidates will have to get their documents verified to be considered for employment. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of the final result.

In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the commission within this period, his/ her candidature will be cancelled. In case of any query, candidates can contact, 011- 23385271 and 011-23381125.