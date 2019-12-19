UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist time table released, check now

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist time table 2019: The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist time table 2019: The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist time table 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the time table for the Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19 in two shifts, one from 9:30 to 11:30 am, and another one in the afternoon shifts from 2 to 4 pm.

The timetable is available at the official website- upsc.gov.in. The admit card is available to download from December.

The candidates for the morning shifts have to report at the centres at 8 am, and for the afternoon shifts, the candidates have to report at 12:30 pm.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist time table released: Check here

Candidates reporting at the centre venue: 8 AM, 12:30 PM

Authenticating the admit card and registering the candidate: 8 AM, 12:30 PM

Password announcement: 9:20 AM, 1:50 PM

Candidates will open the secure browser and

read instructions: 9:20 AM – 9:30 AM, 1:50 PM to 2 PM

Test start time: 9:30 AM, 2 PM

Test end time: 11:30 AM, 4 PM.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination: Check the new exam pattern

Preliminary examination

The preliminary examination will be of objective type having two Papers. Marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. It will be a Computer Based Examination.

Main examination

The Main examination will have three papers for each stream and all papers will be of descriptive type. Marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. Existing General English paper has been discontinued.

