UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims 2020: Admit card released, how to download

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims will be conducted on January 19, 2020 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims will be conducted on January 19, 2020

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- upsc.gov.in. The hall ticket will be available at the website to download till January 19, 2020.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19 in two shifts, one from 9:30 to 11:30 am, and another one in the afternoon shifts from 2 to 4 pm. The candidates for the morning shifts have to report at the centres at 8 am, and for the afternoon shifts, the candidates have to report at 12:30 pm.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination: Exam pattern

Preliminary examination

The preliminary examination will be of objective type having two papers. The marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. It will be a Computer Based Examination.

Main examination

The main examination will have three papers for each stream and all papers will be of descriptive type. Marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. Existing General English paper has been discontinued.

