UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2022 exam dates released, check schedule here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam dates for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2022. Candidates taking the Exam can view the schedule on the UPSC website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CGS Mains 2022 exam will be held on June 25-26, 2022.

The exams will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift exams will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, and the evening shift exams will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates competing for selection to the posts of geologist, chemist/chemical, and geophysicist will be required to appear in the paper on June 25-26, 2022. Candidates competing for selection for the post of junior hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination on June 25-26, 2022 (for paper 1 and2 of geologist and paper 4 of hydrogeology only)

The official notice said, If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of geologist, geophysicist, chemist, chemical and hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose.”

The examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded soon.