UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (mains) 2021 time table released

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist time table 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the time table for the Combined Geo-Scientist mains examination. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 17 and 18.

The timetable is available at the official website- upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be made available to the candidates two weeks before the exam.

Candidates competing for selection to the posts of Chemist/Chemical, Geophysicist and will be required to appear in the paper on July 17 and 18. Whereas, candidates competing for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination on July 17 and 18 (for paper I & II of Geologist and paper 4 of hydrogeology only).

As per the notification, if any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Jr. Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose.

The main examination will have three papers for each stream and all papers will be of descriptive type. Marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

Final selected candidates will be hired across two categories. Those selected for category I will be hired at the posts in the geological survey of India, Ministry of mines and those selected for category II will get in the central ground water board, Ministry of Water Resources.