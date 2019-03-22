UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2019: Notification released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has today released notification inviting eligible candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website (upsconline.nic.in) and apply by April 16, 2019, till 6 pm. The examination to fill over 80 posts will commence on June 28. Check out the vacancy details below:

Advertising

Category I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines).

(i) Geologist, Group A : 50

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A : 14

(iii) Chemist. Group A : 15

Category II : ( Posts in the Central Ground Water Board , Ministry of Water

Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 27

Exam pattern

The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:

Part I — Written examination will be held

Part II. – Interview/ personality test

Advertising

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit: A candidate must be 21 years old and not over 32 years. There is age relaxation of five years for ex-servicemen category candidates and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

For OBC category, it is three years while for deaf-mute, blind and orthopaedically disabled category applicants, it is 10 years.

Education: Candidates should have obtained Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Marine Geology or Oceanography and Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Coastal Area Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geophysical Technology from a recognised university.