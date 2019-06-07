UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and geologist admit card released: How to download

UPSC Combined Geoscientist and geologist admit card: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the combined Geoscientist and geologist services. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The examination to fill over 80 posts will commence on June 28 (Friday). The new examination pattern will be effective from 2020 onwards to give sufficient preparation time to the aspirants. The new Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will be of three-tier, Peliminary Examination, Main Examination, Personality Test.

UPSC Combined Geoscientist and geologist admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC e-admit combined geoscientist services’ under ‘whats’ news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to download’

Step 5: Click on ‘proceed’

Step 6: Fill the information and click submit

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

The exam will be conducted in two sessions – forenoon and afternoon. The examination venue, as per the UPSC will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination – that is – 08:50 am for forenoon and 01:50 pm for the afternoon session. No candidates will be allowed to enter after the closure of the entry.

