UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and geologist 2019 result declared: How to check

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and geologist result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the written exam of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2019 held from June 28 to 30, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at upsc.gov.in.

Advertising

Selected candidates would have to appear for document verification and personality test. They will also have to fill a detailed application form (DAF) 2019 which will be available from October 14 to 28 till 6 pm at the official website.

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and geologist result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

E-call letters for the personality test will be available on UPSC’s website from November 29 to December 20. Candidates will have to produce their original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc at the time of the personality test.

Advertising

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting personality test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days. The candidates can access the marks-sheet after keying in their roll numbers and date of birth.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.