UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist 2019 application process begins: Check eligibility, how to apply, salary, exam pattern

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist application 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist Examination 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.



The application process is on and will conclude by October 28. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for recruitment exams which have a syllabus as per the category of the post, however, general English is compulsory and common for all the four categories.

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist application 2019: Eligibility

Education: To apply for the posts, candidates should have a Master’s degree in the related fields.

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years. However, for the post of a junior hydrogeologist, the upper age limit is capped at 35 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist application 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘DAF: Combine geo-scientist and geologist exam 2019’ link under ‘what’s new’.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘click here’.

Step 4: Click on the name of exam, log-in if registered before or click on ‘new registration’.

Step 5: Fill details, verify to register.

Step 6: Use the registration number to log-in.

Step 7: Fill both the forms, upload images.

Step 8: Make payment submit form.

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist application 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay matrix of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

