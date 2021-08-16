UPSC Combined geo-scientist 2021 mains result declared: How to check

UPSC Geo-scientist main result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mains result for the combined geo-scientist and geologist examination 2021 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. Those who appeared in the mains exam can check their name in the merit list at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear for the personality test (interview). In accordance with the Rules of examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the commission’s Website upsconline.nic.in and submit the same online along with the scanned copies of certificates

UPSC Geo-scientist mains result: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘geo-scientist result’ in the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The DAF will be available from August 24 to September 6, 6 pm. Schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published in due course of time. The mark sheets of candidates will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the

date of publication of the final result (after conducting personality test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days. The candidates can access the marks sheet after keying in their roll numbers and date of birth.

Candidates selected after the declaration of the final result will be hired across two categories. Those selected for category I will be hired at the posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and those selected for category II will get a b in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.