UPSC CMS result 2019 declared: How to check, what next

UPSC CMS result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2019 at its official websites upsc.gov.in and upsonline.nic.in. The written exam was conducted on July 21 and selected candidates will be eligible for interview or personality test.

Selected candidates will have to fill a detailed application form (DAF) to appear for the next round. The application link for the next stage application form will be released on August 28 and the last date to apply will be September 9, as per the official notification.

UPSC CMS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on CMS result link under ‘latest notification’

Step 3: A PDF will open, scroll to check roll number

A total of 2667 candidates have cleared the written exams. There were two written exams conducted for the posts. Now the second leg of the recruitment drive will be a personality test carrying 100 marks. Each of the written exams carried 250 marks. A total of 965 vacancies are to be filled under this recruitment drive. advertised by the UPSC for the CMS 2019.

The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the official website after the publication of the final result and will remain available on the website for 30 days. In case of any query, candidates can raise an objection at the official helpline numbers, -23385271/23381125/23098543.

