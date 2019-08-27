UPSC CMS notification 2019 released, application process to close on September 9

UPSC CMS notification 2019: The official notification of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on their official website. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website —upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application is September 9 by 6 pm.

The CMS vacancy details and exam date has not been released yet. Eligible candidates will be issued an admit card three weeks before the exam. After the admit card is released, a demo module for the same will also be made available at upsc.gov.in.

Eligibility: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2019. The upper age limit is relaxed for the reserved category.

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Those who have appeared or are yet to appear at the final MBBS examination may also apply. Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the examination.

Selection process: The applicants will be selected on the basis of computer-based examination and a personality test. It will be conducted for two objective type papers. Each paper will be carrying a maximum of 250 marks.

he duration of both the papers will be two hours. The aspirants are required to pay Rs 200 as the application fee.