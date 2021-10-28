UPSC CMS, ESE admit card 2021 released: How to download

Union Public Service Commission has released the Engineering Service Main exam and Combined Medical Service exam admit card 2021 today. Candidates who will appear for the recruitment test can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsconline.gov.in. The admit card will remain available to all candidates from October 28 to November 21, 2021.

The UPSC ESE main examination will be conducted on November 21 in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom engineering.

UPSC CMS admit card 2021 will be held on November 21, 2021 in two shifts. Paper 1 will consists of General Medicine and Pediatrics and Paper 2 exam would be on Surgery, Gynecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine.

UPSC CMS, ESE admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 or CMS admit card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

The admit card carries important details like exam date, time, venue etc. Keep it with you till the day the result will be announced